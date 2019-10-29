CONYERS — Heritage High School students celebrated Homecoming 2019 observing Spirit Week Oct. 21-25, presentation of the Homecoming Court and announcement of Homecoming Royalty during the football game on Oct. 25 and Homecoming Dance with the theme "Golden Gala" on Oct. 26.
For Spirit Week, Heritage students and staff dressed for Disney Character Day, Celebrity Day, Senior Citizen Day, '90s TV Character Day and Patriot Pride Day.
The 2019 Homecoming Court members represent each grade level.
Members include:
Mia Oliver, Morgan Dent, Bailey Scott, T'oni Birden, Ta'Niyah Kelley, Amiah Dotson, Zach Wilson, Tyson Gilmore, Myran Henderson, Caige Lackey, Jordan Bell, Cynthia Castro, Franequa Quiett, Maya Eberhart, Janeya Smith, KeMya Hines, Justin Huff, Qaylin Hamm, Julius Young III, Jorden Bajnath, Brandon Warren and Serge Vilmar.
