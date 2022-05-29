CONYERS — In an emotional address to fellow classmates, Heritage High School Valedictorian Shelby R. Symons said she had not always felt at home at HHS.
“My freshman year I hated myself, I was shy, awkward, and I never thought I was good enough, smart enough, pretty enough, just… enough,” she said. “I was constantly anxious about living up to expectations and being something, and it made me miserable. I convinced myself I had no friends and no future. I was a disaster, and I never let anyone know. Thoughts spiraled in my head and ate away at every shred I had of that bright kid I used to be, but luckily, that’s not my whole story. My story didn’t end at freshman year.”
Over time, Symons said, she began to get more involved, particularly in choir.
“I found my voice a little more each year and gained the confidence to be more than just enough.”
Symons encouraged her classmates to continue keep looking forward.
“I’m so happy I can look back at my past self and say that I have always been enough, and so are all of you,” she said. “Maybe high school for you was the worst years of your life, I don’t know, but like me, your story doesn’t end here. Class of 2022, we are going out into this world to do great things, and I am so excited to see how we change this world.”
Salutatorian Anias Pullen reminded classmates of some of the cliches that might have inspired them to work toward the goal of graduation:
“Hard work pays off.”
“Make each day your masterpiece.”
“Give 110%.”
“Dreams don’t work unless you do.”
“There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs.”
“Think outside the box.”
Pullen congratulated the Class of 2022 on reaching graduation and receiving a diploma.
“This is something most if not all of you took very seriously,” she said. “You should be very proud of yourself for doing so. You absolutely deserve this! Even if you feel indifferent, or feel you only gave about 85% of your effort instead of 110, don’t be discouraged. Know that that sheet of paper is invaluable. It will pave the way for many opportunities, ones that are only up to you to charge at.
Heritage Principal Dr. LaTonya Richards said the HHS Class of 2022 has 115 honor graduates, and 12% of the class took dual enrollment classes. The class has received academic and athletic scholarships totaling more than $1.7 million. Class members are headed to the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Georgia College, Columbus State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Mercer, Fort Valley State, Valdosta State, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse, Spelman, Gwinnett Tech, South Carolina State, North Carolina A&T, Tennessee State, Delaware State and Florida A&M. Students will also be serving in four branches of the Armed Forces.
Richards also noted the accomplishments of the students outside the classroom.
“This year was a stellar example of how students balanced academics and extra-curricular pursuits,” she said. “Our boys track are GHSA Region 3-AAAAA Champions. This year eight of our teams advanced to the state playoffs. Thirty-eight student-athletes qualified for state championship participation. Four teams finished in the top 16 in the state. Twenty-five athletes were selected for all Region, and nine of these athletes received scholarships to play sports at the next level. Through our Academy for Performing and Visual Arts, we had many receive scholarships to further their goals in performance areas at the college level. This group of seniors is the fifth to graduate from our Academy for Performing and Visual Arts and earn the coveted Georgia Department of Education’s Fine Arts Seal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.