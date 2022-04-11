CONYERS – Heritage High School is among five schools that will receive a 2022 Georgia United Foundation School Crashers grant.
The Georgia United Foundation provides the grants in partnership with Georgia United Credit Union. School Crashers is one of the foundation’s largest community service programs that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover. The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.
Heritage High School is a Title I school that serves over 1,800 students each year. The School Crashers and Mohawk Flooring grants will turn a modular classroom into a safe mental health space where students can go to recharge and meet with the school-based therapist. With an increase in suicidal thoughts, aggression, depression and other mental health concerns the team at Heritage High School hopes to use these grants to reimagine an old modular classroom into a space where the students feel safe, calm, welcome and can focus on fostering self-care.
The School Crashers nomination period opened in February to all accredited K-12 schools in Georgia. Interested schools were asked to include a photograph along with a 250-word essay describing why their school should receive a makeover. Nominations were received from 29 school systems and after a rigorous judging process, five schools have been slated to receive school improvements over the summer.
“We are looking forward to serving our communities and strengthening our school systems through the eighth annual School Crashers program,” shared Debbie Smith, president and CEO of Georgia United Credit Union. “The Georgia United Foundation, credit union team members, generous donors, community partners and volunteers make this a fun community service event, where we provide inspiring learning spaces for the students, faculty and staff. We want the students to be proud of their school and motivated to learn when they return in the fall.”
Other schools that will receive a School Crashers grant include Colham Ferry Elementary in Watkinsville, Radloff Middle School in Duluth, Westside Middle School in Rocky Face and Towers High School in Duluth.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
