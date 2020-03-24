Jody Hice.jpg

Rep. Jody Hice

MONROE – Tenth District Congressman Jody Hice has announced that he is extending the deadline for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. High school students in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District now have until Monday, April 20 to submit their artwork. Drop-off locations include the congressman’s offices in Monroe, Milledgeville, and Thomson, as well as Greensboro City Hall.

“Because of disruptions in school schedules, I thought it prudent to extend our deadline and encourage students to still participate in this annual event,” said Hice. “The first-place winner will have his or her artwork on display in our nation’s capital and will receive round-trip plane tickets to attend a reception with other winning artists from across the country. I hope that high school students will take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity.”

To access the student release form and competition guidelines, visit Congressman Hice’s website. All entries must be original in concept and design and submitted to one of the following locations:

Greensboro City Hall

212 N Main Street

Greensboro, GA 30642

Milledgeville Office

3015 Heritage Road, Suite 6

Milledgeville, GA 31061

Monroe Office

100 Court Street

Monroe, GA 30655

Thomson Satellite Office

210 Railroad Street

City-County Administration Building, Room 2401

Thomson, GA 30824

Rather than hosting a district reception, Hice will unveil the winning entry through an online platform.  For questions regarding contest details, contact Mark Elliott at (478) 457-0007 or Mark.Elliott@mail.house.gov.

