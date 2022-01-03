...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees
or limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Newton School System officials said the F-1 tornado that moved through the western part of the county Friday night damaged Veterans Memorial Middle School, although the damage was not believed to be structural.
COVINGTON — About 2,700 members of Snapping Shoals EMC were without power as of 8 a.m. Monday.
Crews had been working overnight to restore service to customers in Newton, Walton, Henry, and DeKalb counties after storms producing high winds moved through the area. At one time more than 6,000 members were without power.
Sunday night’s heavy rainfall and high winds came on the heels of an F-1 tornado that touched down at the Chick-fil-A on Brown Bridge Road in western Newton County on New Year’s Eve. The tornado also caused damage to Veterans Memorial Middle School.
According to the National Weather Service, an F-1 tornado will produce winds of 73 to 112 mph and cause moderate damage.
School system officials said the damage to the school did not appear to be structural; however, cleanup would be required before students were expected to return on Tuesday.
The tornado caused damage at Chick-fil-A and flipped a couple of cars that were in the parking lot.
No serious injuries were reported at the restaurant, and no one was in the school at the time of the storm.
Georgia Power customers are also experiencing widespread outages across the state due to high winds. The utility is deploying repair crews as necessary throughout the morning.
