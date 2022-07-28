COVINGTON — Time has taken its toll on one of the two landmark magnolia trees in the historic Square park in downtown Covington. Tuesday at about 6 p.m. a large limb from the magnolia on the southwest side of the Square came crashing down, bringing down other limbs with it.

Though there were pedestrians on the Square, no one was standing underneath the limb when it came down. Workers from Arbor Equity, the firm that contracts with the city for maintenance of the landscape on the Square, worked into the night to remove the broken limbs.

