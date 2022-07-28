There is a little less shade in Covington's historic Square park after a large magnolia limb broke off Tuesday evening. In the background, Ken Malcom, community development director for the city of Covington, and Bryan Fazio, public information officer for Newton County, survey the damage.
There is a little less shade in Covington's historic Square park after a large magnolia limb broke off Tuesday evening. In the background, Ken Malcom, community development director for the city of Covington, and Bryan Fazio, public information officer for Newton County, survey the damage.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
A large limb broke off this magnolia in the Covington Square park Tuesday, bringing down other limbs with it.
COVINGTON — Time has taken its toll on one of the two landmark magnolia trees in the historic Square park in downtown Covington. Tuesday at about 6 p.m. a large limb from the magnolia on the southwest side of the Square came crashing down, bringing down other limbs with it.
Though there were pedestrians on the Square, no one was standing underneath the limb when it came down. Workers from Arbor Equity, the firm that contracts with the city for maintenance of the landscape on the Square, worked into the night to remove the broken limbs.
Now, based on the advice of three certified arborists, the city has determined that the tree must be removed. The removal process was set to begin Friday at 6 a.m. Arborists are also evaluating the integrity of the remainder of the trees on the Square. City and county officials will work together to determine the new landscape of the area.
The two magnolias on the Square are estimated to be between 120 and 150 years old.
“The large trees within our community including in the ‘Town Square’ are truly woven into the fabric and history of Covington and Newton County,” said Covington Mayor Steve Horton. “The magnolia located on the southwest corner of the ‘Town Square’ has stood its place of prominence for as long as I can remember. If it could speak, what stories would it tell? I am saddened to see it removed, but I understand that its current condition poses serious safety concerns that render the tree's removal a necessity."
Ken Malcom, community development director for the city of Covington, said Arbor Equity, the city's own arborist and a third party evaluated the tree to determine its overall health, as well as the health of the second magnolia on the Square.
In 2013 the city took over maintenance of the Square Park through a memorandum of understanding with Newton County, which owns the park. That agreement dictates that the city will provide maintenance for the park but that permanent changes must be approved by the county. The agreement also spells out that the city and county have each identified the Square as a component of their economic development strategies and that events on the Square will be held to promote tourism and economic development. The memorandum automatically renews on an annual basis.
The city contracted with Arbor Equity in 2014 to provide care to the trees in the Square park. At that time, the company determined that work needed to be done to alleviate compaction of the soil underneath the trees and to remove mistletoe but that none of the trees needed to be removed.
Malcom said wood from the broken limbs has been saved and a purpose for it will be determined at a later date.
Allergies develop when your pet's immune system responds to an allergen. ManyPets outlines five types of pet allergies, where they come from, and how owners can manage them to keep their pets healthy and happy. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.