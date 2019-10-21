CONYERS - One of History Channel's most popular programs, "American Pickers" is coming back to Georgia this December and they're looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with unique items.
Hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are always excited to find sizeable, one-of-a-kind collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.
"American Pickers" is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
Follow "American Pickers" on Facebook at @GOTAPICK to see other updates and items.
Please be aware that Mike and Frank will only pick private collections; so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique picking on History.