CONYERS — The Citizens Progressive Club of Rockdale County is gearing up for an event to preserve and showcase memorabilia from the former J.P. Carr School, which served as the county’s black school from 1955 through 1969 prior to desegregation.
Items donated by former staff and students of the school will be placed in memorial cases in the current J.P. Carr Community Center at 981 Taylor Street in Conyers at a program scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. The public is encouraged to attend.
“This will give the community an opportunity to learn some history about education in Rockdale during the years of segregation,” said Progressive Club President the Rev. Al Sadler, who graduated from J.P. Carr.
The club has been planning the project for a number of years and raised money for the display cases through donations, said Sadler. The cases will soon contain a trophy, gym shorts, photos and yearbooks.
In addition to watching the placement of the memorabilia, attendees to the February 15 event will hear from former J.P. Carr students as well as current Rockdale County students.
For more information, please contact the Rev. Aldren Sadler at aldrensr@aol.com or 404-374-0585.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.