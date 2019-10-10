COVINGTON - The driver who struck two women as they attempted to cross West St. at Cannon St. Monday night and then fled the scene could face a charge of vehicular homicide after one of the women died from her injuries. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver.
Amy Barron, 39, of Social Circle, was life-flighted to Atlanta Medical Center following the accident, but she later passed away from her injuries. The second female, Masika Robinson, 36, of Covington, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital.
The accident occurred about 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 7. Barron and Robinson were attempting to cross West St. when a vehicle topped the hill and struck both of them, then left the scene.
The Covington Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol are conducting a joint investigation on this incident. They are asking that if anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Covington Police Department at 700-786-7605 or the Georgia State Patrol Post 46 (Monroe) at 770-464-1800.