CONYERS — Hollywood returns to Conyers on Monday with “The Time Capsule” being filmed at various locations around Olde Town. Filming will take place from 11 a.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Tuesday along Commercial and Center streets, and Stewart’s Alley.
The drama “Deadpool” stars Brianna Hildebrand and “One Day at a Time” actor Todd Grinnell. It is directed by Erwann Marshall for Dobre Films.
Locations where filming will take place include:
♦ The Sandwich Factory and sidewalks on the corner of Commercial and Center streets, from noon to 5 p.m.;
♦ Commercial Street from 5 to 6 p.m. and 6:45 to 9 p.m.;
♦ The exterior of the event space at Club 908/Iron Skillet from 9 to 11 p.m.;
♦ Stewart’s Alley from 11 to 1:45 p.m.; and
♦ The Park on Commercial Street from 11:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Schedule of partial road closures and intermittent traffic control:
♦ Closure of Commercial Street from Stewart’s Alley to Center Street from 11 a.m. until sundown;
♦ ITC on Center and Commercial streets possibly briefly for camera from noon until sundown;
♦ Closure of Commercial Street from Stewart’s Alley to Warehouse Street from sundown until 2 a.m.; and
♦ ITC on Railroad Street at Warehouse Street and Commercial Street possibly briefly for camera from noon to sundown.
Commercial Street will be reopened as soon as equipment and crews have cleared the roads. All hours are subject to change due to weather or schedule changes, but the production company will keep businesses affected updated.