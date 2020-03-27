COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of 120 N95 masks from Home Depot Covington on Thursday, allowing the NCSO to keep deputies and staff safe from COVID-19 while on duty.
“During these troubling times, Home Depot stepped up and provided our deputies and staff with much-needed protection so we can stay safe while continuing to serve our community. Thank you for being a team player,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “With partners like Home Depot, we will all get through this. As Calvin Coolidge once said, ‘No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.