HDDonates.jpeg

Home Depot Store Manager Rett Rasmusan and Assistant Manager John Patterson pose with NCSO Capt. Marty Roberts on Thursday, March 26, with a few of the donated N95 masks.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of 120 N95 masks from Home Depot Covington on Thursday, allowing the NCSO to keep deputies and staff safe from COVID-19 while on duty.

“During these troubling times, Home Depot stepped up and provided our deputies and staff with much-needed protection so we can stay safe while continuing to serve our community. Thank you for being a team player,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “With partners like Home Depot, we will all get through this. As Calvin Coolidge once said, ‘No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.’”

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

