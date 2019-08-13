CONYERS - Conyers Police are on the lookout for two female suspects who allegedly used someone else’s credit card information to make a fraudulent purchase at Home Depot.
At approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 4, the two women entered the Home Depot on Dogwood Drive and made made a fraudulent purchase by using someone else's Home Depot credit card information.
Surveillance video captured the two suspects in the store and leaving in a white 2017-2019 Toyota Corolla.
The first suspect is described as wearing a black head wrap, purple T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and carrying a black two-pocket handbag on a shoulder strap.
The second suspect is described as having blue hair and wearing a black and white T-shirt.
Any information leading to the arrest of the suspects may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.