BOLO Home Invasion Montreil Harris.jpg

CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a Saturday home invasion in the Forest Villas subdivision.

According to police, Montreil “Monty” Harris, 19, forced his way into the home with a gun and assaulted a man inside.

Harris is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.

The Police Department has issued a lookout for Harris. Information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.crimestoppersAtlanta.org.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.