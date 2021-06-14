CONYERS — The Conyers Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a Saturday home invasion in the Forest Villas subdivision.
According to police, Montreil “Monty” Harris, 19, forced his way into the home with a gun and assaulted a man inside.
Harris is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.
The Police Department has issued a lookout for Harris. Information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.crimestoppersAtlanta.org.
