...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
COVINGTON — Homebuyer workshops have been scheduled for homebuyers interested in purchasing one of the five new, custom designed, energy efficient homes at the Cottages at Walker’s Bend.
Background:
The Covington Housing Authority held a groundbreaking in December for the five new homes. Over the next eight months, the Authority will be completing construction. The Authority is offering downpayment assistance through the state Department of Community Affairs HOME Initiative Program.
What you need to know:
• Projected selling price between $190,000 and $220,000
• Located within walking to Covington’s 162-acre Central Park, featuring walking and biking trails, disc golf, a playground
• Connects to the Cricket Frog Trail on Washington Street
• 1.5 miles from Covington’s downtown Square, shopping and dining district
• A five-minute drive to the Covington’s commercial and industrial districts and Interstate 20
• Up to $10,000 in down payment assistance is available.
What applicants need to do:
• Attend the CHA sponsored Homebuyer Workshop (five sessions over a week during the month of April)
• Be within Income Guidelines - currently a max of $48,300 for a family of ibe and $68,950 for a family of four
• Be able to secure financing for the purchase
The Covington Housing Authority invites those who are interested in purchasing a cottage to enroll in a Homebuyer Education Workshop led by Homebuyers Employment Corporation. There are no fees. The classes can be attended online or in-person at the New Leaf Center – 6147 SW Avery St., Covington. There are five sessions in workshop. The workshops are scheduled for four weeks, April 3 – April 29, and the sessions take place on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., This is followed by a three-class session on Saturday between 10 and 3 p.m. Attendance and the Homebuyer Workshop certification is a required in advance of submitting an application to purchase a cottage. To request an application for the Homebuyers Workshop contact Josephine Kelly CHA Community Relations, at 770-786-7739 or email jkelly@covha.com.
