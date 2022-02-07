COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is offering a reward for information in connection with three cases of shots fired into residences and another case of a shot fired at an officer.
The shootings occurred over the course of three days — from Feb. 4 to Feb 6 — in the Nelson Heights neighborhood. No one has been injured in the shootings.
“We have been working aggressively on these cases non-stop, saturating the area impacted with additional patrol personnel,” said Capt. Ken Malcom on Monday. “Innocent peoples’ lives are being put in harm’s way because of these senseless acts. We’re asking that anyone with information on these cases contact Detective Dave Stewart of the CPD Criminal Investigative Division as soon as possible at 678-625-5562. The CPD is offering a reward for information on these four cases.”
In the first incident, a single shot was fired through a front porch window of a residence on Laseter Street at about 10:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.
The following day, on Feb. 5 at about 11:30 p.m., Covington Police officers responded to a report of an unidentified male shooting a handgun at a residence on Collier Street.
Then, on Feb. 6, officers were called to Puckett Street where it was reported that an unidentified male was shooting a handgun at a residence. During the investigation, officers heard another single gunshot and discovered that a CPD patrol unit had been struck by a bullet. The officer taking the report was standing near the vehicle when it was struck by gunfire.
Malcom said the department believes the four cases are possibly related. He said officers are working to develop a description of the suspect or suspects.
Where is JC Henderson when we need him?
