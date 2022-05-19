CONYERS — The United States Honor Flag was brought to Atlanta Monday to be part of funeral services for fallen Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter D. Jenkins.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the flag was posted Wednesday evening near Jenkins' remains during a private family visitation by Sheriff Eric Levett. The flag will remain in place during funeral services Thursday at 11 a.m. at World Changers Church International in Atlanta.

The Honor Flag is used to honor fallen firefighters, police officers, first responders and members of the U.S. armed forces who are killed in the line of duty. The flag has traveled millions of miles since 9/11, been part of thousands of funerals and events, and has been transported on the space shuttle to the International Space Station. The mission of the flag is to honor, educate and inspire.

Each time the flag is moved, those carrying it wear new custom white gloves. Those gloves will be presented to Jenkins’ family.

Jenkins was killed on the night of May 11 while directing traffic on Ga. Highway 138 when he was struck by a vehicle.

A candlelight vigil was held in his memory May 16 at the Sheriff’s Office on Chambers Drive.

