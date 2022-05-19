...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday May 19...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday May 19.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett places the Honor Flag near the remains of Deputy Walter D. Jenkins, who was killed in the line of duty on May 11. The flag will remain in place during services for Jenkins.
Special Photos
Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett prepares to place the Honor Flag near the remains of fallen Deputy Walter Jenkins. New custom white gloves are worn each time the flag is moved.
Special Photo
Family members of fallen Deputy Walter D. Jenkins are shown with Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett Wednesday as Levett prepares to place the Honor Flag near the remains of Deputy Jenkins.
CONYERS — The United States Honor Flag was brought to Atlanta Monday to be part of funeral services for fallen Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter D. Jenkins.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the flag was posted Wednesday evening near Jenkins' remains during a private family visitation by Sheriff Eric Levett. The flag will remain in place during funeral services Thursday at 11 a.m. at World Changers Church International in Atlanta.
The Honor Flag is used to honor fallen firefighters, police officers, first responders and members of the U.S. armed forces who are killed in the line of duty. The flag has traveled millions of miles since 9/11, been part of thousands of funerals and events, and has been transported on the space shuttle to the International Space Station. The mission of the flag is to honor, educate and inspire.
Each time the flag is moved, those carrying it wear new custom white gloves. Those gloves will be presented to Jenkins’ family.
Jenkins was killed on the night of May 11 while directing traffic on Ga. Highway 138 when he was struck by a vehicle.
A candlelight vigil was held in his memory May 16 at the Sheriff’s Office on Chambers Drive.
