COVINGTON - A total of 1,908 of Covington’s 8,269 registered voters cast ballots in the city elections Tuesday for mayor and council posts 2 East and 3 East, for a voter turnout of 23.07%.
In the mayor’s race, former city manager Steve Horton defeated two term incumbent Ronnie Johnston and fellow challenger Rev. Eric Threets. Horton collected 1,145 votes for 60.39% to Johnston’s 676 votes and 35.65%, and Threets’ 73 votes and 3.85%.
Horton thanked everyone who voted for him.
“I’m humbled by the overwhelming support that the citizens and voters of Covington showed when they spoke at the polls,” said Horton. “I look forward to gathering information and working with the citizens and the businesses to serve them as we move ahead for Covington.”
Johnston was gracious in defeat.
“I would like to congratulate Mr. Horton and wish him the best,” said Johnston. “I have spoken with him and look forward to his continuing Covington’s success. As far as the next few months we are going to continue putting Covington first.”
In the race for the Post 2 East council seat, Fleeta Baggett defeated Steve Plitt. Incumbent Michael Whatley is retiring at the end of this term. Baggett earned 655 votes and 54.13% to Plitts’ 548 votes and 45.29%.
Baggett said she is eager to work together with her fellow council members for the future of Covington.
“I’m incredibly humbled by this opportunity to serve,” she said. “Covington is a loving, vibrant community and I’m committed to working to help spur future growth and development.
"I want to see the council unite to work for all of Covington. For too long, there has been this divide between east and west and that needs to end. We’re all one Covington.
“I look forward to the day that the new council is in place and we can get to work promoting quality development, get a handle on these utilities, and ensuring B.D. Bard’s compliance with the new court order that helps protect our air quality.”
Former fire chief Don Floyd defeated incumbent Josh McKelvey for the Post 3 East council seat. Floyd collected 649 votes and 52.76% to McKelvey’s 575 votes and 46.73%.
Floyd said he is looking forward to his new role as a city council member.
“I would like to thank all who voted for me and those who supported me that do not live in the city,” he said. “I am excited to be able to serve Covington in a different capacity and look forward to representing not only the East Ward, but the city as a whole.
“With the time before January being very short, I plan to continue attending the council meetings that remain for this year to try to keep abreast of the business of the city. I have accepted the invitation of Scott Hubbard to meet with him to be brought up to speed on the Three Ring Studio development. I also have been invited by Serra Hall, Senior Project Manager for Economic Development, to meet with her to also be briefed on the current and future projects of the chamber.”