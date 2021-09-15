The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen are shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes at Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoringAngela Geike,Charge RN, Emergency Department, at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Angela is a hero at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in so many ways. She is a Charge Nurse on night shift, meaning she leads the department with minimal oversight from other leadership, so she must use great judgement and keep what is best for the patient and staff front of mind at all times. When discussing heroes at Piedmont Rockdale with Emergency Department Director Nicki Bailey, this is what she had to say about Angela:
“Not only does Angela run the night shift in her Charge RN role with great professionalism and care, she also takes patients in the midst of her other responsibilities. Angela is known to be a strong patient advocate. She responds to codes even outside of the Emergency Department to help wherever she is able. Angela is one of the first people to volunteer for extra shifts to assist with staffing challenges, many weeks working four to five 12-hour shifts. She is such a great advocate for the patient. Angela does everything that she can to get the patient from the Emergency Department to a patient room so that they can begin their journey back to the comfort of home and have the piece of mind that they received the help that they needed and are on the road to recovery. Another valiant effort that Angela led was bringing patients back to the Emergency Department during code situations when the ICU is at full capacity. She knows what the patients need and that the Emergency Department has those things readily available. This is a practice that is not the norm, but has assisted Piedmont Rockdale in managing codes more efficiently and with better outcomes. All of these things mentioned, coupled with the fact that Angela remains calm and positive during the multitude of scenarios that can emerge, make Angela a true hospital hero.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
