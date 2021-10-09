The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen are shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes at Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring Caroline Johnson, ICU clinical manager, at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Here's what makes her a Hospital Hero:
Caroline Johnson is the clinical manager for the ICU at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Over the years, but especially over the past two years, Caroline has been a true leader. During this difficult time, Caroline has made every effort to support the hospital, staff, patients and families with care, compassion and her wealth of knowledge, even when the patients were not located in the ICU. She has led the charge with procedure and policy changes that needed to be made with COVID patients. Caroline has consistently provided support throughout the hospital and has even been the interim Emergency Department director and opened a new IMCU unit. Caroline is a hospital hero.
From the Bill of Rights to HIPAA, Zapproved created a timeline illustrating the evolution of privacy law throughout American history. Special attention was paid to how technology demands new forms of privacy. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.