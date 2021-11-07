The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen are shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes at Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring Donna Solomon at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Here’s what Donna’s colleagues say about her:
Donna Solomon, a unit secretary at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, always makes sure that her unit runs smoothly. She makes all new staff and anyone who is floated to the unit feel welcome. Everyone at the hospital truly appreciates all her hard work.
