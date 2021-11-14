The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen are shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes at Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring Heather Lindsay at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Here’s what her coworkers have to say about Heather:
Heather Lindsay is a true Hospital Hero for Piedmont Newton Hospital. She is a housekeeper and leader for the Environmental Services Department. She also works as a patient sitter. Heather is compassionate and does all she can to help patients. She takes a personal interest in patients and makes them feel comfortable and cared for. As a leader in our Environmental Services Department, she has been invaluable in helping the team navigate through the challenges presented by COVID-19.
