HOSPITAL HERO: Kiersten Dacosta

The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen are shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes at Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring Kiersten Dacosta, an ICU nurse at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Here’s what the Piedmont Newton team has to say about Kiersten:
Kiersten Dacosta joined the ICU team at Piedmont Newton Hospital as a new graduate nurse in the midst of a COVID-19 surge in 2020. While it was no easy task, she embraced her nursing career and soaked in every educational moment she could. Kiersten goes the extra mile for her patients to ensure that they are taken care of as though they are her own family. She frequently picks up additional shifts to support her team and her patients. She doesn’t hesitate to speak up for her patients when needed. Her positive attitude brings a light to the unit, and our community is lucky to have her as an ICU nurse.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
