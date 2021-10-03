HOSPITAL HERO: Lakeita Walters-Swift

The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen are shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes at Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring Lakeita Walters-Swift, a registered nurse at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Here is what Walters-Swift’s colleagues have to say about her:
Lakeita Walters-Swift is a member of the RN “float pool” at Piedmont Newton, which means she goes where she is needed most. When our COVID census increased, she very quickly jumped in and asked for training to take care of high acuity ICU patients. She has been instrumental in our being able to open additional units to handle the increased patient volume and acuity. Lakeita also leads with her heart. She takes the time to listen to and truly love her patients. Whether she is praying with them or bringing in clean, fresh clothes for them to wear home at discharge, she always goes above and beyond!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
