The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen are shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes at Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring Megan Mickel, ICU nurse, at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Here are some thoughts on Hospital Hero Megan shared by her co-workers at Piedmont Newton:
“Megan started in the ICU four months ago as a brand new nurse. Even though she entered nursing at a very difficult time in health care, she continues to work each day with a great attitude no matter what is thrown her way. Megan is such a joy to be around and is always willing to go the extra mile for her patients. She is a great team player and helps everyone no matter how busy she is. Her fellow ICU nurses are super proud of her and her work ethic!”
— Stevanie Reynolds, director of nursing
“I have had the pleasure to work with Megan for the last four months on night shift. She is such a joy to be around. ... She has handled ICU nursing during a pandemic very well. She always asks questions and wants to make sure she is learning correctly! ... I look forward to working beside her!”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.