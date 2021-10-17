The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen are shining a spotlight on the Hospital Heroes at Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals who are giving their all to provide a high level of essential health care services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this edition, we are honoring Yonnette George and Arlene Anderson, environmental services attendants, at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Here's what their colleagues have to say about them:
Yonnette George, right, and Arlene Anderson, left, environmental services attendants, do a tremendous job maintaining an area of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital called MedSurg1. Both of these hardworking women are typically assigned to the 32-bed unit and an adjoining five-bed unit. Each of them not only keeps our units clean and turns over patient rooms in a timely manner, but also goes above and beyond when the patients need help. The staff working in MedSurg1 chipped in recently to present each of them a plant and a gift card to show appreciation for their dedication to patients and staff! This is a picture of them receiving the small gifts of gratitude!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.