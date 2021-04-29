COVINGTON — The Covington Housing Authority has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a contractor to make repairs to the homeless shelter damaged by a tornado on Oct. 10.
The 84-bed shelter, located on Turner Lake Circle and leased to the Gardens of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter, sustained heavy damage in the storm, with part of the roof destroyed and a front wall torn away from one of the buildings.
The Housing Authority has reached an agreement with its insurer to negotiate a contract for the needed repairs. The Housing Authority is aiming to have the buildings ready for occupation as soon as possible, with the understanding that damages have been extensive and repairs could be impacted by construction supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shamica Tucker, Housing Authority executive director, expressed her thanks to all those in the community who have offered support to the shelter until Pastor Clara Lett and her staff are able to return to the building and continue their ministry, serving the homeless community in Newton County.
In October the Newton County Board of Commissioners and Covington City Council each approved a contribution of $30,000 to assist in stabilizing homelessness efforts in the county by providing housing and meals.
The RFP issued by the Housing Authority requires sealed bids to furnish all labor, material and equipment for the repair of several buildings damaged by the tornado. The contractor will also be responsible for securing the buildings, proper disposal of any waste materials as well as any fees associated for utility usage.
Sealed bids must be delivered to the Housing Authority’s main office, located at 5160 Alcovy Road, Covington, no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Request for bids and additional information may be obtained at the main office or by accessing the request for proposals on the CHA's website at https://www.covha.com/news_view?id=42
The Covington Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
