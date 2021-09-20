Houston police officer slain and another officer wounded while executing a warrant, mayor says. A possible suspect is dead By Carma Hassan and Amy Simonson, CNN Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police are responding to reports of two officers shot in Houston. KTRK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One of two Houston police officers shot while executing a search warrant has died, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday.The other officer is in stable condition, Turner said during a news conference at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.A possible suspect died at the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter. The officers were being taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Houston Police said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 