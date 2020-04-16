With some employees required to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and with school children also having to do school work from home, are you getting enough sleep? It could depend on where you live.
Online sleep-industry review and information site Sleepopolis has conducted a study and identified a list of the 159 best and worst cities for sleep in Georgia, using a variety of different factors. These were combined to create an overall sleep score out of 100 for each town on the list.
Henry County gets the best sleep out of the five-county area of Butts, Clayton, Henry, Newton and Rockdale. Butts, Rockdale and Newton fall just behind Henry. Clayton County gets the worst sleep, with Forest Park and College Park residents ranked in the bottom five.
Sleep factors in this study included population, median income, insufficient sleep rate, mentally unhealthy days, obesity, poor physical health days, drinking (alcohol), physical inactivity, smoking, and air pollution levels.
The study found that Milton, in north Fulton County, emerged as the best city to have a good night’s rest with an overall sleep score of 86.82. The top five cities were Milton, Johns Creek with 86.45, Alpharetta with 85.64, Peachtree City with 85.38, and Evans with 85.34. With the exception of Peachtree City, the top five are just north of Atlanta.
Comparatively, Albany and College Park residents are the most likely to need to work from home and get more sleep. The towns came in last place on the list, tying with a sleep score of just 79.44. The rest of the bottom four include Cordele at 79.56, Forest Park at 79.66, and Milledgeville at 79.74. All of the top five are south of Atlanta, with College Park and Forest Park the closest, and the rest further away.
Local rankings:
67. Hampton - 82.36
69. Stockbridge - 82.31
78. McDonough - 82.12
91. Locust Grove - 81.71
108. Jackson - 81.21
110. Conyers - 81.08
116. Covington - 80.92
129. Morrow - 80.61
147. Lovejoy - 80.11
149. Conley - 79.96
152. Riverdale - 79.89
156. Forest Park - 79.66
159. College Park - 79.44
The research revealed that cities near the top of the list have minimal levels of air pollution, which is a contributing factor to sleeping habits. High levels of air pollution correlate with increased rates of breathing diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular disease and lung cancer. These are strongly linked with obstructive sleep apnea, which is a serious sleep disorder. Hopefully, this extended period of working from home will help to reduce air pollution and therefore add to more sleep hours banked per month.
