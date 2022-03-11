How the Biden admin is quietly eyeing Saudi Arabia and UAE relations to offset surging oil prices

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
There is an intense, closely guarded diplomatic effort by a core team of Biden energy and national security officials to raise global oil production amid surging gas prices. The two main targets of the effort, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Royal Court of Saudi Arabia/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
An intense, closely guarded diplomatic effort by a core team of Biden energy and national security officials to raise global oil production amid surging prices from Russia's war in Ukraine has fostered a cautious sense of optimism inside the White House.
The two main targets of the effort, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have had frosty relations with the US since Biden took office. Both countries are members of OPEC, the powerful bloc of 13 countries that together control 40% of global oil production. And both were on friendlier terms with the Trump administration.
But over the past month, US officials say progress has been made and there may be evidence the diplomatic work is starting to pay off.
On Wednesday, the UAE's ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, told CNN exclusively that the country wants to increase oil production and will encourage OPEC to ramp up its supply. The comments came after weeks of public messaging from OPEC that the cartel would not be raising its production and triggered the largest single-day decline in oil prices in almost two years.
Inside the White House, the comments ricocheted around the West Wing, and fed a sense that things were moving in the right direction, officials said.
Biden officials held diplomatic talks in oil-rich Venezuela this month, though the administration has since downplayed the notion of any production increases from the heavily sanctioned country. The potential for a looming nuclear deal with Iran could eventually unleash a wave of sanctioned Iranian oil back onto the market, but it's not viewed as a near term solution inside the White House.
The reality is that the bulk of spare oil capacity being eyed by US energy officials comes from the Middle East. In particular, officials and market participants hold the view that the fastest way to get the most oil onto the market is through increases to Saudi Arabia's production.
For that to happen, US officials are aware they have to address what has been a severely strained relationship between President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of the kingdom who is colloquially known as MBS. Since the early days of the Biden administration, the Saudis have felt personally slighted by what they say has been the President's decision to calibrate the entire relationship around the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
CNN's Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.
