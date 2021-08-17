...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN CLAYTON, COBB, DEKALB, CENTRAL FULTON,
SOUTHWESTERN GWINNETT, NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND ROCKDALE COUNTIES...
At 1157 AM EDT, Light to moderate rain is occurring and will
continue across metro Atlanta through early this afternoon. Between
2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Though the immediate
flash flood threat has diminished, significant runoff from the heavy
rain will continue to impact creeks, streams and poor drainage areas.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Decatur, Conyers, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns
Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth,
Stockbridge, Forest Park, Snellville, Riverdale, College Park,
Powder Springs and Lilburn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts,
Jasper, Jones and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In
north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson,
DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall,
Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale,
South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks,
Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In
northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Heard and Spalding.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will
continue to move north across portions of north Georgia through
this afternoon. Many locations have already received anywhere from
two to four inches of rainfall. A total of two to three inches of
additional rain is expected across North Georgia, with isolated
heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will
lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The refugee crisis in Afghanistan is growing as the Taliban take over the country. Since the start of this year, 550,000 Afghans were forced to flee their homes due to internal fighting, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Now, tens of thousands more are trying to leave the country as many Afghans, especially women and children, fear a resumption of Islamic fundamentalism under the Taliban.
Others, including interpreters who helped the US Military fight the Taliban, fear retribution. Afghan journalists who have been covering the war are also at particularly high risk. You can help these refugees through non-profits providing protection, shelter, water and health care both in Afghanistan and elsewhere. CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of vetted organizations accepting donations. Click the button below to contribute:
Impact Your World will continue to update this list as organizations respond.
