Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a virtual address Wednesday to US members of Congress, as Ukraine continues to press the United States for more assistance in its fight against Russia's unprovoked and deadly ongoing invasion.
Zelensky will appear via video conference and be introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she gavels in the session. He is expected to speak for approximately 15 minutes.
Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the expected appearance in a letter to members on Monday, writing that "as war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend" the address.
There is widespread bipartisan support among US lawmakers for aid to Ukraine.
Zelensky is likely to make fresh calls for steps like a no-fly zone and help acquiring fighter jets in his address to lawmakers.
President Joe Biden has so far rejected those steps as potentially dragging the US into conflict with Russia, but, according to the White House, the President is intent on demonstrating the support the US is providing and will detail it in a separate speech later Wednesday.
What time is the Ukrainian President's address?
Zelensky's remarks are set to air live at 9 a.m. ET.
Where can I watch it?
A livestream of Zelensky's speech to Congress will be featured on CNN.com without requiring a login. CNN's special coverage of the speech will stream live for pay TV subscribers only via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.
