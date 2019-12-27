CONYERS — Tons of fill dirt stored under plastic on Sigman Road will soon be moved to a construction site, officials with the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District were told earlier this month.
Kenny Johnson, chairman of the Soil and Water Conservation board, expressed frustration with the two-story pile of dirt at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting, saying that the board had been told in September that the dirt would be moved in 90 days.
The dirt pile is located at the intersection of Sigman and Rockbridge Roads and is adjacent to a small creek that runs behind the Preserve at Travers Creek subdivision and flows into the Yellow River. The dirt pile can be seen through woods from the rear of the subdivision, and Johnson said area residents are upset that the dirt hasn’t been moved. Johnson said he was also concerned that the dirt might have a negative impact on water quality in the creek and said he had spoken with the state Environmental Protection Division about water testing.
While the dirt is being stored inside the Conyers city limits, it will be used for a construction project in unincorporated Rockdale County. Marvin Flanigan, director of Planning and Inspection Services for the city, said the developer was allowed to accumulate and store the dirt at the Sigman Road location, but it got stalled there pending the county’s issuance of a land disturbance permit. The dirt is destined for an expansion project at Great Southern Wood Preservation on Plunkett Road.
“We allowed the guy to put it there, but we didn’t think it would be there that long,” said Flanigan.
The land disturbance permit was issued this month, he said, clearing the way for the construction project to begin.
Flanigan said he expects the dirt to be moved as site development at Great Southern Wood progresses.
Marty Jones, executive director of the Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council, said Great Southern Wood plans to expand its yard where treated lumber is stored.
A representative from Great Southern Wood did not respond to a request for comment.