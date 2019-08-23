COVINGTON — Hugh Steele, long-time chairman of the Newton County Board of Elections, has submitted his letter of resignation to Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes. Steele has asked that his resignation be effective Oct. 1.
Steele wrote that he made the decision to resign due to his advancing years.
“My age is making it increasingly more difficult to handle the responsibilities of my job as it should be done,” wrote Steele, who has served on the BOE for 21 years. “In addition, with the advent of the new voting system, some training will be needed for the board members to become familiar with the new system. It seems logical that the ones to benefit from this training should be members who would be expected to remain on the board a reasonable time.”
The Board of Elections is made up of three members appointed by the Board of Commissioners. One member represents the Republican Party, one represents the Democratic Party, and the third is nonpartisan and serves as the chairman. All members serve four-year terms.
In addition to Steele, the current members of the BOE are Kelly Robinson, representing the Democratic Party, and Dustin Thompson, representing the Republican Party.
Steele’s current term expires on Dec. 31, 2022. The commissioners will appoint a nonpartisan member to fulfill the remainder of his term.
“I have enjoyed my 21-plus years on the Board of Elections,” Steele wrote in his resignation letter. “It has given me an opportunity to make a lot of new friends and to learn more about the voting system. When we first started on the Board of Elections in July of 1998, the goal for all of us was to do all that we could to assure the voters that we would have fair and honest elections. I believe that we have accomplished that, but we certainly could not have done so without the dedicated work of an excellent staff during those years, plus the long hours of the many volunteers who work at all the precincts every election day. Newton County is very fortunate to have so many poll workers who are willing to do this.”