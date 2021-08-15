Police are investigating after human remains were found in a large plastic container last week in a New Jersey neighborhood near New York City.
Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, Friday to investigate reports of a suspicious container in the street when they found the remains, according to a statement from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Ridgefield Park is about 13 miles west of New York City.
A spokesperson for Musella's office declined to comment on the investigation Saturday.
The Ridgefield Park Police Department, the prosecutor's office and the Major Crimes Unit within the prosecutor's office -- which handles homicides -- are all investigating, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Elizabeth Reiben said.
The investigation will look into all suspicious deaths: "There is no explanation," Reiben said.
Stacker compiled a definitive list of the 100 best TV shows of all time by analyzing data from IMDb. Shows were ranked by IMDb user ratings, with ties broken by the number of votes. For this list, a series had to have at least 50,000 votes. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.