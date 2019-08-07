CONYERS - Hundreds of parents and children enjoyed National Night Out at Johnson Park Tuesday night. National Night Out provides an opportunity to bring public safety and residents together under positive circumstances.
Hosting the event this year were Rockdale County Fire-Rescue, Rockdale County Sheriffs’ Office, Rockdale Emergency Management, Conyers Police Department and National EMS.
Safety information was distributed through demonstrations and presentations that benefitted the public by ensuring their neighborhoods stay protected.
But the event was also a time for fun for everyone, featuring dancing public safety officers, a chance for kids to play basketball with officers, a dunking booth, throwing discs and snow cones.