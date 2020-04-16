CONYERS — Hundreds of area residents were tested for the coronavirus Thursday at a drive-through testing site set up at the Georgia International Horse Park.
The Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health Departments, working in conjunction with Rockdale Emergency Management, the city of Conyers, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia National Guard and Rockdale Fire Rescue, moved vehicles through a series of checkpoints that culminated at a testing station where nasal swabs were taken for virus testing. At no point were those being tested allowed outside of their vehicles.
According to the Health Department, about 300 people were tested on Thursday. All testing was done by appointment and at no cost to those who were tested.
Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director and CEO of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments, said testing was initially available only for first responders, elderly individuals with chronic medical conditions as well as their caregivers, and individuals living or working in a congregate setting. However, due to an increase in the capacity for test result processing, testing has been opened up to the general public without a referral from a medical provider, although appointments are required.
She said the GRN Health Departments had fulfilled their capacity for testing appointments Thursday at the horse park.
“We knew the minute we opened it, we would fill the spots available, and we did,” she said.
Arona said the Health Departments would continue to expand testing for coronavirus on a daily basis at other locations. She said a larger mobile testing site would be established next Wednesday at the Infinite Energy Center in Gwinnett County.
To ensure enough test kits are available, the Health Department will test only those who have a scheduled appointment. Interested individuals should call 770-513-5631 to find out if they’re eligible and to schedule a time for their appointment.
