CONYERS - Hundreds of people turned out for a candlelight vigil Tuesday night at the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office for Investigator John Cole Haynie, 27, who died Jan. 25 after a month-long battle with the flu and pneumonia.
Haynie was an eight-year veteran with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. Haynie joined the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3, 2012 as a detention deputy in the Jail Division. He was promoted to a certified sheriff’s deputy on March 21, 2014. Haynie served in the Uniform Patrol Division for five years, first as a patrol deputy and later as a Special Investigations Unit Gang investigator. He was most recently transferred to the Judicial Services Division in 2019 where he served as a fugitive investigator.
All week people brought flowers and other mementos and left them at Haynie's patrol car, which was parked at the Sheriff's Office. Many in the crowd at the vigil wore a t-shirt that features Haynie's badge number, 2620, and hashtags #HaynieStrong and #FightLikeHaynie.
At the vigil, family members and fellow deputies shared their remembrances of Haynie. Some talked about the texting they did with Haynie, while others shared experiences they had. Common threads through all the comments was that Haynie always had a genuine smile on his face, was always fun-loving and laughing with a great sense of humor, was loyal to his family, friends and co-workers, had the most integrity and honesty of anyone, was always willing to share his knowledge and experience, and touched everybody he was in contact with.
The Sheriff's Office played a slideshow of photos of Haynie, and family members released balloons in his honor. A group of deputies lead the crowd in singing "Amazing Grace," and the vigil ended with family members placing flowers on Haynie's cruiser.
Haynie will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at the First Baptist Church of Conyers. An open viewing will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Those who cannot attend are invited to another to be held directly before the funeral services on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.