COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff's Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect with an appetite for pizza and wings.
A Dominos delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint on Jan. 20 about 6:30 p.m. on Halibut Court near Bonito Drive, off of Brown Bridge Road. The robber got away on foot with a large order of pizza and wings valued at $53, but no cash.
According to Sgt. Cortney Morrison, when the driver arrived at the home on Bonito Drive where the order had allegedly come from, there was no one home. The driver called the number on the order and was told to go to the next street, which was Halibut Court.
When he arrived, the suspect, described as being a Hispanic male between the ages of 18-20 and wearing a gray hoodie with jeans, approached and threatened the driver with a knife while taking the food, then leaving on foot. The driver was not injured.
Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office tip line at 678-625-1585.
