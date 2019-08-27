CONYERS - A blown electrical transformer shut down power to businesses and traffic signals at the intersection of Ga. Highway 138 and Sigman Road Tuesday morning. Traffic in all directions was diverted as the intersection is completely shut down for power crews to make repairs.
According to Rockdale County Fire Chief Dan Morgan, Hwy. 138 was reopened in both directions about 1:30 p.m. Sigman Road remains closed between Hwy. 138 and Sarasota Parkway.
the transformer caught fire and burned the pole it was attached to. Both Snapping Shoals EMC and Georgia Power crews responded and had to completely take down all wires, put up a new pole, and then reattach the wires.