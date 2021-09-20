Katy King, art teacher at General Ray Davis Middle School in Rockdale County, transforms one of the fire hydrants on the Covington Historic Square as part of the city's Public Art Initiative for Neighborhood Transformation.
This fire hydrant in the Covington entertainment district has been painted to look like a gumball machine.
Special Photo
Special Photo
This fire hydrant is appropriately painted as a Dalmatian, the dog historically known to accompany firefighters.
Special Photo
Special Photo
Special Photo
COVINGTON — Fire hydrants in downtown Covington are shedding their utilitarian appearance and taking on a look with a lot more personality.
As part of Covington’s Public Art Initiative for Neighborhood Transformation (PAINT) project, area artists are volunteering their time to paint the hydrants with a wide variety of themes and colors.
DJ Waller, tourism coordinator for the city, said the project is part of an overall effort to beautify Covington, starting with the hydrants in the downtown entertainment district, which includes many of the more highly-trafficked areas. Next, Waller said, volunteers will move on to paint the utility boxes in the area.
“We are just trying to beautify the area and make people feel happy and proud of Covington,” he said.
Waller said in there are more than 60 hydrants identified for the project, and 33 have been claimed so far, which means there is still time for other volunteers to get in on the project. The city provides the paint and other supplies. Anyone who is interested should call Waller at 678-212-6458.
