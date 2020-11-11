CONYERS – There will be an eight-hour road closure on the Interstate 20 Sigman Road westbound entrance ramp going towards Atlanta on Nov. 19-20, due to the Rockdale County Department of Transportation's high mast lighting project. The left turning lane on Sigman Road entering onto I-20 will be closed as well. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 to 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.
As an alternate route, travelers can turn onto Old Covington Highway before turning left onto Turner Hill Road, then turning right onto the entrance ramp to I-20 West.
Exit 78 Sigman Road and Exit 84 Salem Road on I-20 will have high mast lighting installed over the next year. This project will deliver safer, brighter and more economical LED lighting in the form of eight 120-foot-tall and 17 130-foot-tall high mast towers (25 total) at the gateway intersections into Rockdale County. These high mast lights will increase visibility and safety at both interchanges on I-20.
Both gateway interchanges were recently landscaped under a separate state grant.
In addition to better safety, aesthetics and visibility for the motorists entering the gateway intersections into the county, the maintenance of the LED lights by service crews will be much safer than conventional style lighting, which would require tall bucket trucks to complete the lighting replacements.
The road work is possible thanks to a motion passed by the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, and in cooperation with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
For more information, please contact John Moretto, RDOT director, at john.moretto@rockdalecountyga.gov.
