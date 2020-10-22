CONYERS — Ice skating will return to Conyers for the 21st year after the City Council on Wednesday approved a contract with Ice Days LLC for the operation of a skating rink at the Olde Town Pavilion on Main Street.
According to Jennifer Edwards, director of public relations and tourism for the city, the rink will open on Friday, Nov. 20 and operate through Feb. 15. Edwards said operating hours have not yet been set due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic. The contract calls for Ice Days to operate “with various dates/hours of operation… ” Edwards said the company will attempt to operate on a schedule as close to previous years as possible and that she will publicize the schedule when it becomes available.
According to the terms of the contract, Ice Days will reimburse the city for water and electricity usage at the pavilion and will pay the city $3,000 to rent the facility.
Mayor Vince Evans said he has heard comments from residents who thought the ice skating company had moved to Covington. Evans pointed out that the Covington rink is a second location and is not taking the place of the Conyers rink.
The Covington City Council voted in September to enter into a contract with Ice Days to install and operate a skating rink at Legion Field.
In order to provide enough power for the ice rink, the city will need to install extra electrical infrastructure at Legion Field for an estimated $30,500. The funds are available in the electric department budget. It was noted that the infrastructure will be permanent and available for use by other events at the field throughout the year. Covington operates its own electric utility.
In addition, Covington will pay Ice Days $30,000 for the first year of the contract, with the funds coming from the Economic Development Department.
