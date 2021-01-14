A covered ice skating rink provided by Ice Days, which also runs the rinks in Olde Town Conyers and Hampton, opened in mid-November at Legion Field in Covington and will operate to mid-February. The rink has attracted both residents of Newton County and visitors from afar, with all saying they hope it will become an annual event.
Ice skating rink at Legion Field in Covington enjoyed by residents and visitors
Larry Stanford
Larry Stanford
