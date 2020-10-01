COVINGTON – Traditionally known for movies, concerts, fairs and exercise, Covington’s Legion Field will now add "ice skating rink" to its list of uses. The Covington City Council unanimously approved funding the rink during a special called meeting on Sept. 29.
The covered rink provided by Ice Days, which runs the ice skating rinks in Olde Town Conyers and Hampton, will consist of more than 5,500 square feet of ice and operate from mid-November to mid-February.
Accompanying the rink will be holiday-themed movies on a large outdoor screen on select nights, fire pits, gingerbread house decorating, and other family-friendly activities.
“One of the city’s main initiatives is to improve the quality of life for our residents and this is a great addition,” said City Manager Scott Andrews. “I have had past successes with an ice rink and the response was overwhelmingly positive from residents, merchants and visitors. This will take the holiday celebration in Covington to another level.”
The rink will also serve as an economic development driver for the community. Jim Gomez, owner of multiple Ice Days ice rinks, estimates 80% of skaters are visitors.
“We are honored and excited to be coming to Covington,” Gomez said. “This will be great for all facets of the community and hopefully this will become a yearly tradition families can enjoy.”
In order to provide enough power for the ice rink, the city will need to install extra electrical infrastructure at Legion Field for an estimated $30,500. The funds are available in the electric department budget. It was noted that the infrastructure will be permanent and available for use by other events at the field throughout the year.
Under the terms of the one year contract, renewable automatically each year unless either of the parties provide a 90-day notice to end the contract, Covington will pay Ice Days $30,000 for the first year, with the funds coming from the economic development department.
Gomez said it will take several years to get the event established and that the costs should decrease to the point where eventually Ice Days will be paying the city to rent Legion Field. He used Conyers as an example, stating that Ice Days is beginning its 21st year in Conyers, and that for the last 15 years, Conyers has not paid Ice Days a dime, and pays to rent the pavilion in Olde Town Conyers.
Councilmembers also recently approved an expanded holiday light display that includes Pace Street and the portion of the Cricket Frog Trail from Pace Street to the trail entrance at Legion Field.
“The addition of the ice rink helps complete our vision for Christmas in Covington,” Andrews said. “The goal is for people to spend an evening of shopping and dining on the Square, then enjoy the lights along the Cricket Frog Trail as they walk to Legion Field to enjoy the activities.”
Adult skaters can enjoy two hours of ice time for $12 while kids can skate for $10. The rink is also available for team building activities, birthday parties and private events. Additional operational details will be released soon.
