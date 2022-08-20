...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rockdale,
Henry, Butts, northern Jasper and Newton Counties through 1115 PM
EDT...
At 1043 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line
extending from Lovejoy to Ola to near Turtle Cove, and moving
northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to
ground lightning.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Jackson, Stockbridge, Hampton,
Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Oxford, Porterdale, Newborn, Flovilla,
Mansfield, Jenkinsburg, Stewart, Lake Spivey, Blacksville, Turtle
Cove, Ola and Worthville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
If North Korea has Covid beat, why buy 1 million face masks from China?
North Korea imported more than 1 million facial masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China in July, shortly before declaring victory over Covid-19, Chinese trade figures show.
Pyongyang last week declared victory over the coronavirus, ending a little-detailed fight against "fever" cases that had risen to 4.77 million in the country of around 26 million people. It has registered no new such cases since July 29.
Still, China exported 1.23 million facial masks to North Korea in July, worth $44,307, surging from 17,000 the previous month, according to data released by Chinese customs at the weekend.
From January to July, the last month for which data is available, the North bought more than 11.93 million masks from China, data showed.
North Korea did not import any Covid-19 prevention and control products from China in May, the data showed.
China's overall exports to North Korea surged to $59.74 million in July from $19.05 million in June.
Top exports were semi- or wholly milled rice, cigarettes, disodium carbonate and smoked sheets of natural rubber.
North Korea bought $5.16 million worth of semi- or wholly milled rice, $1.98 million of soybean oil and fractions, and $1.21 million of granulated sugar in July, the Chinese customs data showed.
China suspended cross-border freight train services with North Korea following consultations due to Covid-19 infections in its border city of Dandong, China's Foreign Ministry said on April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.