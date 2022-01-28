Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon to 7 PM EST Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...North and Central Georgia.
* TIMING...Noon to 7 PM EST Saturday
* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. In the higher elevations
of north Georgia, gusts between 35 and 40 mph are likely.
Elsewhere, gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be likely.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND SATURDAY...
...A FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE THIS EVENING...
Very cold and blustery conditions are moving into much of north
and westcentral Georgia tonight and Saturday. Even a few snow
flurries will be possible this evening, however no accumulations
or impacts are expected. Temperatures will fall into the 20s
tonight with northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, resulting in
wind chill values as low as 5 above zero. The blustery conditions
will persist Saturday morning before temperatures moderate in the
afternoon. Even so, wind chill values will remain in the 20s all
day.
Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors
tonight and Saturday. Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or
hypothermia.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Images emerge of one of the US Navy's newest stealth fighters crashing into the sea
The F-35C, a single-engine stealth fighter and the newest jet in the US Navy fleet, crash-landed on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the Navy said.
The $100 million warplane impacted the flight deck of the 100,000-ton aircraft carrier and then fell into the water as its pilot ejected, Navy officials said. The pilot and six sailors aboard the Vinson were injured.
CNN's Ivan Watson explains US Navy's race to salvage its fighter jet:
A spokesperson for the US Navy's 7th Fleet said Friday that an investigation into the incident is continuing while confirming images that have emerged on social media since the crash are genuine.
"The ship has assessed that the video and photo covered by media today were taken onboard USS Carl Vinson ... during the crash," Cmdr. Hayley Sims, public affairs officer for the 7th Fleet said.
A still photograph shows the stealth fighter floating on the surface of the South China Sea, its cockpit open and ejection seat missing.
A video shows the F-35 on its landing approach to the aircraft carrier but cuts off before the plane impacts the flight deck.
The Navy said earlier this week that the damage to the Vinson was only superficial, and it and the carrier's air wing have resumed normal operations.
An effort to recover the fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea had begun, said Lt. Nicholas Lingo, another 7th Fleet spokesperson.
Analysts said raising the aircraft would likely be a complex operation, and one that would be monitored by China, which claims almost all of the 1.3 million-square-mile South China Sea as its territory.
The F-35C contains some of the Navy's most advanced technology, and the analysts said Washington would want to keep it out of Beijing's hands.
However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday they were aware that a US Navy stealth fighter had crashed in the South China Sea, but "had no interests in their plane."
"We advise [the US] to contribute more to regional peace and stability, rather than flexing force at every turn in [the South China Sea]," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.