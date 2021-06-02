COVINGTON — The Newton County School System will no longer require staff, students and visitors to wear masks while on school system property.
The announcement came last weekend after Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Friday, May 28, restricting Georgia public schools from requiring that any students, teachers and staff members wear masks.
The lifting of mask requirements was among several restrictions the governor is eliminating as the coronavirus pandemic winds down in Georgia.
“As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline — and with vaccinations on the rise — Georgians deserve to fully return to normal,” Kemp said.
“With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed.”
Effective Monday and continuing through June 15, Kemp’s order eliminates COVID-related rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, live performance venues and child-care facilities. Previous executive orders repealed regulations for camps and sporting events.
The order lifting mask mandates in Georgia schools comes as school districts are wrapping up their 2020-21 terms. Most students won’t return to the classrooms for the fall semester until early-to-mid August.
Newton County schools have required students, staff, parents and visitors to wear masks while on campus and at school system-sponsored events since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
Despite the lifting of the mask mandate, the school system continues to recommend wearing a mask while on campus or at events. Additionally, all students and staff eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are encouraged to do so over the summer break to be ready for the start of school on Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.