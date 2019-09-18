CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release the names of the three teens shot and killed during an apparent robbery attempt on White Oak Court early Monday morning, but Wednesday afternoon they did release the initial incident report.
According to the report, deputies were dispatched to what was originally thought to be a drive-by shooting. Dispatch radioed that there were multiple callers stating there were gunshots in the area of White Oak Court.
Thinking it was a drive-by, the first deputy to arrive radioed other units to go to Poplar Street to canvas the area in case the vehicle was still in the area.
When the deputy turned onto White Oak Court and pulled into front of the house, he reported seeing two people laying on the roadway. He radioed what he had found, then checked on the first body.
He reported it was a male laying face down with his hands underneath him, his head pointing toward the intersection of White Oak Court and White Oak Street. The report stated the victim was wearing a pink hoodie with a purple shirt over the hoodie tied around his face “as if to conceal his identity.”
The deputy stated he could see the male laying on top of a black Glock handgun. The deputy reported removing the gun and securing it in his vehicle. A second deputy arrived and was instructed to provide medical aid while the first deputy checked on the second person.
The second male was laying on the ground near the cul-de-sac wth a hoodie and shorts on. The deputy reported the male had an orange bandana tied around his face.
EMS arrived to provide medical aid to the two males and other deputies arrived to cordon off the area until the Criminal Investigations Division arrived.
The incident report does not include any contact with the homeowner where the shootings took place, nor does it mention the third male being found dead in the yard of a home at the corner of White Oak Court and White Oak Street. The owner of that home saw the teen laying in his yard and called 911.
In a news release earlier this week, Sheriff’s Office PIO Lee Thomas said it appears to have been an attempted robbery.
“To this point, the investigation has revealed that the three now deceased individuals had their faces covered as they approached the residence and attempted to rob three individuals in the front yard. One of the attempted robbery suspects brandished a handgun and fired shots at the residents before one of the intended robbery victims returned fire. The victims of the attempted robbery were all uninjured, but the three attempted robbery suspects were all shot during the exchange of gunfire and succumbed to their injuries.”
The investigation is still very active and the RCSO is asking for anyone with information in connection with this incident to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8000 and speak with Investigator Dwayne Smith or Sergeant Jeremy Best.