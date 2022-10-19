Election-Day-vote-sign-980x735.jpg

CONYERS — Some Rockdale County residents could see an increased homestead exemption on school district property taxes if a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot gains approval.

As proposed, the referendum would increase the homestead exemption on school taxes to $50,000 for residents who are 65 years of age or older or who are permanently disabled.

