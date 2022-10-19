...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures mainly in the upper 20s to low
30s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
CONYERS — Some Rockdale County residents could see an increased homestead exemption on school district property taxes if a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot gains approval.
As proposed, the referendum would increase the homestead exemption on school taxes to $50,000 for residents who are 65 years of age or older or who are permanently disabled.
Currently residential property owners can qualify for a $15,000 homestead exemption from school taxes.
In addition to statewide races Rockdale voters will see one Congressional race and several state House and Senate races on the ballot, but only a few are contested.
In the Fourth Congressional District race, incumbent Congressman Hank Johnson Jr., a Democrat, faces opposition from Republican Jonathan Chavez.
Democrat Senator Tonya Anderson is facing opposition from Republican Melanie Williams in her bid for re-election to the state Senate District 43 seat.
In the race for the District 95 state House seat, incumbent Democrat Kar’shun Kendrick faces opposition from Republican Dexter Dawston.
Democrat incumbents who face no opposition in the General Election are:
State House of Representatives
District 91
• Angela Moore
State House of Representatives
District 92
• Rhonda S. Taylor
State House of Representatives
District 93
• Doreen Carter
Candidates in local races who are running unopposed are Rockdale District Attorney Alisha Adams Johnsonand Rockdale County Commissioner for Post 2 Doreen Williams.
One race that has atypically drawn a number of candidates is the Rockdale County Soild and Water Conservation District supervisor. Six candidates have qualified in that race, which usually draws little attention. The three candidates who receive the most votes will be elected.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.