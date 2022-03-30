...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 40 MPH. In areas of higher elevations and ridgetops of
North Georgia, sustained winds over 30 MPH with occasional gusts
over 50 MPH may be possible by the afternoon through the early
evening. With a surge of moisture moving in ahead of a storm
system expected overnight, relative humidities will likely bottom
out in the low to mid 30s for several hours this afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected for any
ongoing fires.
Burning outdoors is not recommended. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Incredible before and after photos show just how much this critical reservoir has dried up
The second-largest man-made reservoir in the country has dropped to unthinkable lows amid the West's climate change-driven megadrought.
A pair of before and after photos at Lake Powell illustrates how alarming the transformation has been. The "before" was taken June 23, 2021, and the "after" was taken Sunday. In the first image, countless waves ripple across the landscape and the lake surrounds the massive Lone Rock; in the second -- from the same vantage point -- the ground sits parched, nary a puddle to be seen.
At around 24% full, Lake Powell is at its lowest level since 1963, when the Glen Canyon Dam was built and the reservoir -- near the Utah-Arizona border -- was filled.
Water flowing down the Colorado River fills Lake Powell and Lake Mead -- another critical reservoir in the West -- and the river system supports more than 40 million people living across seven Western states and Mexico.
Both reservoirs provide a critical supply of drinking water and irrigation for many communities across the region, including rural farms, ranches and native communities.
This month, Lake Powell's water level dropped below a key threshold under which the water shortage situation becomes dire. Much below this level, the Glen Canyon Dam risks no longer being able to generate hydropower at the Glen Canyon Powerplant.
There's a 1 in 3 chance Lake Powell's level will be too low in 2023 for the plant to generate electricity, according to a US Bureau of Reclamation report released in September. At full capacity, the dam produces power for around 5.8 million homes and businesses from Nebraska to Nevada.
The West's megadrought is the worst in centuries, scientists have found. The period from 2000 to 2021 was the driest in 1,200 years, according to a study published in February.
The human-caused climate crisis has made it 72% worse, the study noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.